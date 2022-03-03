StockNews.com Downgrades CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) to Hold

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

CVI has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Scotiabank raised CVR Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research raised CVR Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVR Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

CVI opened at $17.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. CVR Energy has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $27.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 71.79 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.58.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.28). CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 0.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CVR Energy will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 17,401 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in CVR Energy by 819.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 20,111 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in CVR Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,235,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CVR Energy by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 129,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 18,075 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in CVR Energy by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 100,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 56,099 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

