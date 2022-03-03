StockNews.com Downgrades CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) to Hold

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.
CVI has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Scotiabank raised CVR Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research raised CVR Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVR Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.78.
CVI opened at $17.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. CVR Energy has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $27.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 71.79 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.58.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 17,401 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in CVR Energy by 819.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 20,111 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in CVR Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,235,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CVR Energy by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 129,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 18,075 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in CVR Energy by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 100,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 56,099 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CVR Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.
