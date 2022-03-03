StockNews.com Downgrades VMware (NYSE:VMW) to Buy

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VMW. Citigroup lowered VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $177.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on VMware from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cross Research lowered their price target on VMware from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.87.

VMW opened at $119.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. VMware has a one year low of $108.80 and a one year high of $172.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.59. VMware had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VMware will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in VMware in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in VMware by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 271 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 16.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

