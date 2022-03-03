StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Gencor Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Get Gencor Industries alerts:

Shares of GENC stock opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.37. Gencor Industries has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $15.75.

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $20.04 million for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 4.61%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Gencor Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $865,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gencor Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 8,063 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 610,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,424,000 after buying an additional 42,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. 41.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gencor Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gencor Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing and sales of heavy machinery and related equipment used in the production of highway construction materials, synthetic fuels and environmental control equipment. Its products include asphalt plants, combustion systems and industrial incinerators, fluid heat transfer systems and asphalt pavers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gencor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gencor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.