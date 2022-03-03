StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Graham (NYSE:GHM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Colliers Securities lowered Graham from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded Graham from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Graham from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graham from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graham currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.18.

Shares of Graham stock opened at $8.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $85.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Graham has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $17.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.15.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.56). Graham had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.95%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Graham will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lisa M. Schnorr purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $45,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel J. Thoren purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $98,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Graham by 3.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 415,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after acquiring an additional 13,786 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Graham by 20.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Graham in the second quarter worth $2,167,000. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its stake in Graham by 268.8% in the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 110,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 80,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Graham by 21.2% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 137,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

