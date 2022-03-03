StockNews.com Lowers Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.50.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE BDN opened at $13.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.52, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.11. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.65.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $125.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.31 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 950.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,221,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,828,000 after buying an additional 1,804,444 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,773,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,995,000 after purchasing an additional 673,291 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,885,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,147,000 after purchasing an additional 265,193 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,424,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,962,000 after purchasing an additional 30,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,181,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,692,000 after purchasing an additional 41,530 shares during the last quarter.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.