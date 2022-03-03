StockNews.com Upgrades Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) to “Buy”

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ESNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essent Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.

Shares of Essent Group stock opened at $44.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.30. Essent Group has a 12-month low of $39.62 and a 12-month high of $54.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.86.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.66 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 66.29% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Essent Group will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Essent Group news, CEO Mark Casale sold 6,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $328,731.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,288 shares of company stock valued at $364,531. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESNT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after acquiring an additional 29,966 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 22,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,180,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,064,000 after acquiring an additional 29,235 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Essent Group by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Essent Group by 791.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 54,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

