Stolper Co Has $501,000 Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Stolper Co boosted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the quarter. Stolper Co’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 32,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 208.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 60,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PFF remained flat at $$36.19 during trading hours on Thursday. 69,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,835,127. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.47. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $35.12 and a 52 week high of $39.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

