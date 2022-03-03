Stolper Co Reduces Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Stolper Co lowered its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,483 shares during the quarter. Stolper Co’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of PPL by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PPL by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PPL by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $875,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PPL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PPL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.10.

Shares of PPL stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.09. 154,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,854,670. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $30.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 0.75.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.10). PPL had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently -86.91%.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

