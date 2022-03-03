Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.15)-0.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $860-900 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $777.44 million.Stoneridge also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.150-$0.100 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SRI traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $19.41. 10,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,258. Stoneridge has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $38.20. The company has a market capitalization of $527.52 million, a PE ratio of 41.91 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $203.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.03 million. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stoneridge will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stoneridge from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Stoneridge by 25.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Stoneridge by 145.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the third quarter worth about $187,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,252 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter.

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

