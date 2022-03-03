Strategic Asset Leasing (OTCMKTS:LEAS) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.01

Shares of Strategic Asset Leasing Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAS – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.00. Strategic Asset Leasing shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 4,589,634 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01.

Get Strategic Asset Leasing alerts:

About Strategic Asset Leasing (OTCMKTS:LEAS)

Strategic Asset Leasing Inc, a development stage company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating mining energy reserves worldwide. It is also involved in the wholesale distribution of lithium and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Mammoth Energy Group, Inc and changed its name to Strategic Asset Leasing Inc in November 2014.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Asset Leasing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Asset Leasing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.