Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €90.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Rating) has been assigned a €90.00 ($101.12) price target by research analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.85% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($106.74) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, December 6th. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($98.88) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group set a €92.00 ($103.37) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €86.00 ($96.63) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €83.00 ($93.26) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ströer SE & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €85.14 ($95.66).

Get Ströer SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of SAX opened at €66.25 ($74.44) on Thursday. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €62.10 ($69.78) and a twelve month high of €76.05 ($85.45). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €67.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is €69.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 423.03.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.