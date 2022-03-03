Stryve Foods Inc (NASDAQ:SNAX) Short Interest Down 54.7% in February

Stryve Foods Inc (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,300 shares, a decrease of 54.7% from the January 31st total of 289,900 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 994,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stryve Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNAX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryve Foods by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Stryve Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Stryve Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Stryve Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryve Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. 58.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Stryve Foods (Get Rating)
Andina Acquisition Corp. III entered into definitive agreement for a business combination with Stryve Foods LLC.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stryve Foods (SNAX)
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Stryve Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryve Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.