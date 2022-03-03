Stryve Foods Inc (NASDAQ:SNAX) Short Interest Down 54.7% in February

Stryve Foods Inc (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,300 shares, a decrease of 54.7% from the January 31st total of 289,900 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 994,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stryve Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Stryve Foods alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNAX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryve Foods by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Stryve Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Stryve Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Stryve Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryve Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. 58.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNAX stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.83. 1,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,232. Stryve Foods has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.57. The stock has a market cap of $24.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

About Stryve Foods (Get Rating)

Andina Acquisition Corp. III entered into definitive agreement for a business combination with Stryve Foods LLC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stryve Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryve Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.