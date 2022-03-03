Stryve Foods Inc (NASDAQ:SNAX) Short Interest Down 54.7% in February

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2022

Stryve Foods Inc (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,300 shares, a decrease of 54.7% from the January 31st total of 289,900 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 994,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stryve Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNAX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryve Foods by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Stryve Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Stryve Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Stryve Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryve Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. 58.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNAX stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.83. 1,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,232. Stryve Foods has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.57. The stock has a market cap of $24.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

About Stryve Foods (Get Rating)

Andina Acquisition Corp. III entered into definitive agreement for a business combination with Stryve Foods LLC.

