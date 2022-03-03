Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 179,319 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Summit Financial Group were worth $4,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Summit Financial Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Summit Financial Group by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Summit Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Summit Financial Group by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Summit Financial Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.08% of the company’s stock.

SMMF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Summit Financial Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:SMMF opened at $27.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.13. Summit Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $351.86 million, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.41.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 32.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Summit Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.75%.

Summit Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. It offers a wide range of community banking services, including demand, savings, and time deposits, commercial, real estate and consumer loans, trust and wealth management services, and cash management services.

