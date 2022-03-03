Summit Financial Group Inc. Takes $207,000 Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 226 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in BlackRock by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,713,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $418,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,323,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,033,403,000 after purchasing an additional 23,377 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its position in BlackRock by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 1,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BLK opened at $748.95 on Thursday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $670.28 and a 1-year high of $973.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $824.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $880.31.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.16 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 43.23%.

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $980.14.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

