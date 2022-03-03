SunCoke Energy (SXC) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for SunCoke Energy (NYSE: SXC):

3/1/2022 – SunCoke Energy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/22/2022 – SunCoke Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SunCoke Energy, Inc is a producer of metallurgical coke in the Americas. The Company acquires, owns, and operates the coke making and coal mining operations. Its coke making facilities are in the United States and Brazil. “

2/17/2022 – SunCoke Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SunCoke Energy, Inc is a producer of metallurgical coke in the Americas. The Company acquires, owns, and operates the coke making and coal mining operations. Its coke making facilities are in the United States and Brazil. “

2/12/2022 – SunCoke Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SunCoke Energy, Inc is a producer of metallurgical coke in the Americas. The Company acquires, owns, and operates the coke making and coal mining operations. Its coke making facilities are in the United States and Brazil. “

2/5/2022 – SunCoke Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SunCoke Energy, Inc is a producer of metallurgical coke in the Americas. The Company acquires, owns, and operates the coke making and coal mining operations. Its coke making facilities are in the United States and Brazil. “

2/1/2022 – SunCoke Energy was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

1/7/2022 – SunCoke Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SunCoke Energy, Inc is a producer of metallurgical coke in the Americas. The Company acquires, owns, and operates the coke making and coal mining operations. Its coke making facilities are in the United States and Brazil. “

SXC opened at $8.78 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.31. The stock has a market cap of $729.72 million, a P/E ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 1.26. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 9.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in SunCoke Energy by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,199 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. 80.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of the Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia, the Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana, the Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio, the Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois and the Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

