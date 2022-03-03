SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 312,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in SunOpta were worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STKL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SunOpta by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in SunOpta by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in SunOpta by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in SunOpta by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in SunOpta by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 58,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on STKL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SunOpta from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, lowered their target price on shares of SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.92.

STKL stock opened at $5.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $565.43 million, a P/E ratio of -65.13 and a beta of 1.95. SunOpta Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $15.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

