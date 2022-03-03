Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.89

Superior Gold Inc. (CVE:SGI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.89 and last traded at C$0.89, with a volume of 181104 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.82.
The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.76. The company has a market cap of C$106.78 million and a PE ratio of 11.92.
Superior Gold Company Profile (CVE:SGI)
