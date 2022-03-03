Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. (NYSE:SNII) Short Interest Update

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. (NYSE:SNII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, an increase of 131.6% from the January 31st total of 470,700 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 638,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Separately, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average is $10.11. Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $12.75.
Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II Company Profile (Get Rating)
Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. provides services related to merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.
