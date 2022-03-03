Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. (NYSE:SNII) Short Interest Update

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. (NYSE:SNII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, an increase of 131.6% from the January 31st total of 470,700 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 638,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average is $10.11. Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $12.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Athanor Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 62,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 5,714 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II Company Profile (Get Rating)

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. provides services related to merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

