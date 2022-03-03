Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Surgery Partners, Inc. is a healthcare services company. The Company’s outpatient delivery model focused on providing solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. Its operating segment consists of Surgical Facility Services segment, Ancillary Services segment and Optical Services segment. Surgery Partners, Inc. is based in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.86.

NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $56.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Surgery Partners has a one year low of $35.65 and a one year high of $69.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.10, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 3.05.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Surgery Partners will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider George Goodwin sold 3,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $197,272.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David T. Doherty sold 2,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $112,116.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,069 shares of company stock worth $1,044,599. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 187.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 26,916 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,257,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,580,000 after buying an additional 259,833 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 15,734 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter.

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

