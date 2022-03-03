Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Surgery Partners updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Surgery Partners stock opened at $56.42 on Thursday. Surgery Partners has a 52-week low of $35.65 and a 52-week high of $69.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 3.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

In other news, insider George Goodwin sold 3,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $197,272.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 14,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $735,209.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,069 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,599 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 187.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 26,916 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,257,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,580,000 after purchasing an additional 259,833 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 15,734 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SGRY shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.86.

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

