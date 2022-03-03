Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Surgery Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays started coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.86.

SGRY stock traded down $1.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Surgery Partners has a 52-week low of $35.65 and a 52-week high of $69.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 3.05.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 14,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $735,209.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider George Goodwin sold 3,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $197,272.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,069 shares of company stock worth $1,044,599 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,257,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,580,000 after buying an additional 259,833 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,556,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,129,000 after purchasing an additional 376,600 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,372,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,296,000 after purchasing an additional 127,067 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the third quarter worth $34,884,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 699,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,371,000 after purchasing an additional 13,861 shares in the last quarter.

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

