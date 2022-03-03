Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 857 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Surmodics worth $3,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Surmodics in the 3rd quarter worth about $396,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Surmodics by 227.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Surmodics by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 77,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Surmodics by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Surmodics by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Surmodics from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRDX opened at $44.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $619.42 million, a P/E ratio of 369.33 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.94. Surmodics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.24 and a fifty-two week high of $62.27.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.18. Surmodics had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 2.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Surmodics, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Surmodics news, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Surmodics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

