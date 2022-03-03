Susquehanna Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG)

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Susquehanna in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $40.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PSTG. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.39.

Shares of PSTG traded up $4.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.72. The stock had a trading volume of 348,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,511,392. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.42. Pure Storage has a twelve month low of $16.79 and a twelve month high of $35.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $708.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.93 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 10.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $867,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pure Storage by 91.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

