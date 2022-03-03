SVB Leerink Comments on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.21). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

NASDAQ AUPH opened at $11.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.63. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 0.93. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $33.97.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 396.81% and a negative return on equity of 54.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1,082.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,627,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320,601 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,820,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,640,000 after purchasing an additional 918,076 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,728,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 7,641.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 768,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,569,000 after purchasing an additional 758,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,870,000. 33.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jill Leversage acquired 1,600 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.04 per share, with a total value of $32,064.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

