SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz now forecasts that the company will earn $1.15 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.05. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $1.02. Atea Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.49%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:AVIR opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $548.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of -1.55. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $79.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 121.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 107,499 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 8,302.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 142,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 140,818 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 827.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 40,557 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 238.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 19,509 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Atea Pharmaceuticals news, Director Polly A. Murphy purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $102,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

