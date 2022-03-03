Swipe Price Reaches $1.26 (SXP)

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Over the last week, Swipe has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One Swipe coin can now be bought for approximately $1.26 or 0.00003251 BTC on exchanges. Swipe has a market capitalization of $244.40 million and $59.81 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00034703 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.68 or 0.00104491 BTC.

About Swipe

SXP is a coin. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 285,368,789 coins and its circulating supply is 194,568,789 coins. Swipe’s official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet . Swipe’s official Twitter account is @SwipeWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “

Swipe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

