Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Short Interest Update

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 71.8% from the January 31st total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Swire Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of SWRAY stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $5.45. 70,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.95. Swire Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $5.24 and a fifty-two week high of $8.26.

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine services, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. Its Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

