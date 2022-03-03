Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) PT Raised to CHF 659 at Berenberg Bank

Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from CHF 657 to CHF 659 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SZLMY. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Swiss Life from CHF 572 to CHF 590 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut shares of Swiss Life from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $624.50.

OTCMKTS:SZLMY traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.36. 1,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,954. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.85. Swiss Life has a twelve month low of $23.20 and a twelve month high of $34.28.

Swiss Life Holding AG engages in the provision of life insurances, pensions, and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Switzerland, Germany, France, International and Asset Managers. The Switzerland, France and Germany segments provides life insurance operations and distribution units.

