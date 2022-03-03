Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Given New CHF 105 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 110 to CHF 105 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SSREY. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Swiss Re from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Swiss Re in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Swiss Re from CHF 84 to CHF 87 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.80.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

OTCMKTS:SSREY opened at $22.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.12. Swiss Re has a 52 week low of $20.87 and a 52 week high of $27.75.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.