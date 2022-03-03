Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) & América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Head-To-Head Review

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) and Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

América Móvil has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Swisscom has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for América Móvil and Swisscom, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score América Móvil 0 3 1 0 2.25 Swisscom 4 6 1 0 1.73

América Móvil currently has a consensus target price of $19.67, suggesting a potential upside of 4.78%. Swisscom has a consensus target price of $505.00, suggesting a potential upside of 734.85%. Given Swisscom’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Swisscom is more favorable than América Móvil.

Dividends

América Móvil pays an annual dividend of $0.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Swisscom pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. América Móvil pays out 13.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Swisscom pays out 51.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares América Móvil and Swisscom’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio América Móvil $42.20 billion 1.44 $9.67 billion $2.92 6.43 Swisscom $12.24 billion 2.56 $2.00 billion $3.88 15.59

América Móvil has higher revenue and earnings than Swisscom. América Móvil is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Swisscom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares América Móvil and Swisscom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets América Móvil 19.73% 26.66% 5.14% Swisscom 16.40% 17.51% 7.41%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.0% of América Móvil shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of América Móvil shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Swisscom shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

América Móvil beats Swisscom on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About América Móvil (Get Rating)

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Swisscom (Get Rating)

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers, enterprise customers, wholesale and information technology, network and infrastructure. The Fastweb segment involves video-on-demand, voice, data, broadband and television services for residential and corporate customers. The Other Operating segment comprises digital business and participations. The Group Headquarters segment consists non-allocated costs. The company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Worblaufen, Switzerland.

