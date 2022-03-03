Symmetry Partners LLC Boosts Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Waste Management by 52.1% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the third quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 158.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 562.7% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock traded up $1.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $152.03. The company had a trading volume of 18,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,588. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.34 and a 12-month high of $168.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,247 shares of company stock worth $1,601,255. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Erste Group downgraded Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.88.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

