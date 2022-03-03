Symmetry Partners LLC Has $931,000 Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 65.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,415 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 794.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.13.

Lincoln National stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.96. The stock had a trading volume of 19,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,526. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.80. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $55.01 and a 52 week high of $77.57.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

