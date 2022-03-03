Symmetry Partners LLC Reduces Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 255.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after buying an additional 94,587 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 205.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 15.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,736,000 after buying an additional 55,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 162.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 131,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,718,000 after buying an additional 81,530 shares in the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WHR traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $205.71. 5,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,855. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $212.66 and its 200-day moving average is $216.29. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.75. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $183.75 and a twelve month high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.58 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is 24.67%.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $209,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.23.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

