Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 197 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.8% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.08.

NYSE ITW traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $214.64. 12,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,656. The company has a market cap of $67.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.84. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.10 and a 1-year high of $249.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $232.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.91.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total transaction of $2,122,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

