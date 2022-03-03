Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €138.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €138.00 ($155.06) target price on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €106.00 ($119.10) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($130.34) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €141.00 ($158.43) target price on shares of Symrise in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a €113.00 ($126.97) target price on shares of Symrise in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €131.00 ($147.19) target price on shares of Symrise in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Symrise presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €121.50 ($136.52).

FRA SY1 opened at €107.40 ($120.67) on Wednesday. Symrise has a 1 year low of €56.96 ($64.00) and a 1 year high of €73.48 ($82.56). The company has a fifty day moving average of €113.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of €118.76.

About Symrise (Get Rating)

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

