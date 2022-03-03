SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $147.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cross Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total value of $93,236.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.15, for a total transaction of $82,107.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,255 shares of company stock worth $234,865 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNX. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in SYNNEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in SYNNEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYNNEX stock traded up $4.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.37. The company had a trading volume of 273,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,008. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.87 and its 200-day moving average is $110.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.25. SYNNEX has a fifty-two week low of $87.94 and a fifty-two week high of $130.93.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.52 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 15.61%. SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was up 110.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SYNNEX will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.40%.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

