SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Stock Position Cut by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 79.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 55,563 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNX. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 238.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,211,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,670,000 after acquiring an additional 853,416 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 133.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 283,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,464,000 after acquiring an additional 162,019 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 542,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,464,000 after acquiring an additional 124,436 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,080,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,557,000 after acquiring an additional 90,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,078,000. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.15, for a total value of $82,107.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $59,521.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,055 shares of company stock worth $314,713 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SNX opened at $105.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.70. SYNNEX Co. has a 52-week low of $87.94 and a 52-week high of $130.93.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.52 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 110.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 18.40%.

SNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cross Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SYNNEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

