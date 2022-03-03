Tandy Leather Factory (OTCMKTS:TLFA) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLFA – Get Rating) were up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.00 and last traded at $5.00. Approximately 3,143 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 8,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.

The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day moving average is $4.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.72 million, a PE ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 0.82.

Tandy Leather Factory (OTCMKTS:TLFA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.57 million during the quarter. Tandy Leather Factory had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 1.66%.

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc engages in the distribution of leather and related products. It offers leather, leatherworking tools, buckles and adornments for belts, leather dyes and finishes, saddle and tack hardware, and do-it-yourself kits. The company was founded by J. Wray Thompson, Sr. and Ronald C.

