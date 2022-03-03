Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Increased to $290.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $262.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They set a hold rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Target from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $265.56.

NYSE:TGT traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $224.84. 102,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,523,411. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.30. The firm has a market cap of $107.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. Target has a 12 month low of $166.82 and a 12 month high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 111.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the third quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

