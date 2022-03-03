Taylor Morrison Home Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TMHC)

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 4,722 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,770% compared to the typical daily volume of 122 call options.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TMHC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.14.

TMHC opened at $33.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.09. Taylor Morrison Home has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $35.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.79.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 39,302 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $1,376,749.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $108,294.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 168,220 shares of company stock worth $5,791,099. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 454,904 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,727,000 after purchasing an additional 12,021 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 80.9% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,026,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,475,000 after buying an additional 459,378 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter worth $789,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 491,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,982,000 after buying an additional 11,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

