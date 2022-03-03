TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $68.67

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$68.67 and last traded at C$68.53, with a volume of 186157 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$66.68.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded TC Energy to a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$72.00 price objective on TC Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price objective on TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut TC Energy to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$68.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$68.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$63.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$62.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.19, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 187.10%.

In other TC Energy news, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 13,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.70, for a total transaction of C$896,247.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$247,790.50. Also, Senior Officer Joel E. Hunter sold 20,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.47, for a total transaction of C$1,348,158.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$575,636.26. Insiders sold 91,178 shares of company stock valued at $6,075,018 over the last 90 days.

TC Energy Company Profile (TSE:TRP)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

