TechnipFMC Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 17,739 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,886% compared to the typical volume of 893 call options.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TechnipFMC stock opened at $7.09 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.60. TechnipFMC has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $10.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 354.50 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). TechnipFMC had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TechnipFMC will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

FTI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale downgraded TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Kepler Capital Markets raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.13.

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

