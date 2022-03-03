Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Short Interest Update

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 77.8% from the January 31st total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
TTNDY traded down $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $81.69. The stock had a trading volume of 57,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,422. Techtronic Industries has a fifty-two week low of $73.20 and a fifty-two week high of $113.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.80 and a 200-day moving average of $99.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.68.
Techtronic Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
