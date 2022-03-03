Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Short Interest Update

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 77.8% from the January 31st total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TTNDY traded down $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $81.69. The stock had a trading volume of 57,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,422. Techtronic Industries has a fifty-two week low of $73.20 and a fifty-two week high of $113.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.80 and a 200-day moving average of $99.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Techtronic Industries Company Profile

Techtronic Industries Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floor care worldwide. It offers industrial power tools, accessories, hand tools and storage products, layout and measuring tools, trade power tools, and outdoor products under the Milwaukee, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, Empire, Imperial Blades, STILETTO, and HART brands.

