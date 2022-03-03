Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,220,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,346,000 after purchasing an additional 142,576 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth approximately $1,741,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 119.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 30,708 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 23.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 30,594 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 5.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 552,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,204,000 after purchasing an additional 29,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HQH stock opened at $20.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.20. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $18.73 and a 52 week high of $28.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

