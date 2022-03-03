Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.65

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.65 and last traded at $3.66, with a volume of 67955 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.08.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.52 and a 200-day moving average of $4.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Telecom Italia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TIAIY)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Telecom Italia (TIAIY)
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
- Salesforce Moves Higher Despite Series Of Price Target Reductions
- It’s Time to Buy These 3 Dow Laggards
- 3 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy in March
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Italia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Italia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.