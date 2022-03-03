Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Stock Rating Lowered by DZ Bank

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at DZ Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ERIC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a SEK 121 price target (down from SEK 151) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a SEK 125 price target (up from SEK 123) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 95 to SEK 96 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERIC opened at $8.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day moving average of $11.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $14.39.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,502 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 17,678 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 4th quarter valued at $3,002,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 612.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 110,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 95,090 shares during the last quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 4th quarter valued at $2,587,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

