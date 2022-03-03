Telsey Advisory Group Cuts Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Price Target to $50.00

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BIG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Big Lots from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered Big Lots from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Big Lots from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Big Lots from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Big Lots from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Big Lots stock opened at $37.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.22. Big Lots has a 52 week low of $31.57 and a 52 week high of $73.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Big Lots will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.48%.

Big Lots declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 55,379 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 184,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,317,000 after purchasing an additional 17,304 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at about $395,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 34,480 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Big Lots (Get Rating)

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.