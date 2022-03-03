Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Tenaga Nasional Berhad from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad stock opened at $8.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.40. Tenaga Nasional Berhad has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $11.30.

Tenaga Nasional Bhd. engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It offers its products and services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers. The company was founded on September 1, 1949 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

