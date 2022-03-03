Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $32.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $27.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. AlphaValue raised Tenaris to a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Tenaris from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. COKER & PALMER raised Tenaris from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BNP Paribas raised Tenaris from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tenaris from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.71.

TS stock opened at $26.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.09 and a 200-day moving average of $22.24. Tenaris has a fifty-two week low of $18.80 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Tenaris in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tenaris by 14.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Tenaris by 41.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 34,795 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Tenaris by 143.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after buying an additional 120,699 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Tenaris by 123.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

