TERA (TERA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $73,779.00

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. One TERA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TERA has traded down 28.4% against the U.S. dollar. TERA has a market capitalization of $900,986.06 and $73,779.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TERA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00042343 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,823.75 or 0.06651771 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,508.52 or 1.00135177 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00047309 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00047490 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00025991 BTC.

TERA Coin Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. TERA’s official website is terafoundation.org . TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

TERA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TERA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TERA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TERA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TERA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TERA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.